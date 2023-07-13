Mohican Veterinary Wellness is a beacon of holistic healing for dogs and cats in north central Ohio, going beyond conventional veterinary practices. This locally-owned and operated clinic embraces a comprehensive approach to pet wellness, nurturing the mind, body and spirit of beloved companions.
The center is run by a two-woman team, Dr. Cheryl Becker and veterinary technician Toni Ross, who offer herbal medicines and services such as acupuncture, laser therapy, physical therapy, veterinary medical manipulation (also known as chiropractic care), massage and food therapy. These treatments can serve as primary care for pets or as complementary options to traditional veterinary care.
Dr. Becker is certified in Chinese herbal medicine (CVCHM) having studied under Dr. Steve Marsden through the College of Integrative Veterinary Therapies and the International Veterinary Acupuncture Society. She is also certified in acupuncture and veterinary medical manipulation under Dr. Huisheng Xie at Chi University.
"In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), they look at the body and its environment as a whole. They developed this different way of looking at the body thousands of years ago. One way they've been able to diagnose different conditions is the five-element theory," Becker said.
The five-element theory explains the connection between the different elements in nature and the life force, or 'qi,' that flows through them. The basic elements are wood, fire, earth, metal and water, each representing different parts of the body. These elements need to act in harmony with each other for the body to maintain a healthy life.
"A common issue we see in pets is arthritis. In TCM, the water element is in charge of many things, including the bones. By strengthening the water element with the rest of the body, the body is more balanced. This decreases pain and improves the well-being of our patient,” Becker said.
Lori Douglas, a long-time client, can attest to the theory and medicine working. Her 7-year-old Bichon Frisé, Bella, began experiencing trouble walking in the winter of 2021. A visit to the vet revealed that she had problematic disks in her neck and back, causing loss of feeling in her hindquarters. Medication and cage rest initially helped, but Bella's struggles returned the following winter. That's when they were recommended to visit Mohican Veterinary Wellness Clinic.
"I was a skeptic. Acupuncture? I had undergone physical therapy myself, and it didn't work. But I was amazed. They stuck little pins in her; she looked like a pin cushion! And slowly but surely, she started walking better. I've got my dog back," Douglas said. "Within two to three months, there was a miraculous change."
Initially, Bella needed to be seen every few weeks, but now she only goes every three months. Each patient at the clinic receives tailored treatment, as it's not a "one-size-fits-all" approach, and adjustments are made as they show improvement. Initial appointments can last up to an hour and a half, with follow-up appointments lasting a half hour to an hour.
"We literally sit on the floor with our clients to get to know them and really get to know their animals. We do all the evaluations to see what we can do. It's not a quick in and out, but the appointments will shorten after the initial consultation," Ross said.
For those interested in learning more or having their pets treated at Mohican Veterinary Wellness, they can visit the clinic's website
"I like the idea of treating the whole body because we are more than the sum of our parts," Becker said.