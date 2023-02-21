Artapalooza flyer

MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is excited to host their annual Artapolooza fine arts festival. This year, it will take place on March 24 through 29 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center at 890 W. Fourth Street in Mansfield.

"This year's exhibition is shaping up to be quite the event," stated Jennifer Pennell, Mid-Ohio ESC Gifted Education Consultant. Sherri Richter, Gifted Education Consultant, and Pennell are co-coordinators of this year's event. "We wanted to make this a true celebration of the arts, so we are including some musical performances as well."

