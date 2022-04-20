MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors met on Wednesday, April 20 for their monthly meeting and voted to accept a grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).
The $277,775 competitive grant from ODE is to hire, house, and collaborate with the newly-created state position of Regional Adolescent Literacy Specialist.
Only four of these major grants were awarded to ESCs in Ohio with Mid-Ohio being one to serve a quarter of the state cross-regionally. This award brings an exciting addition to Mid-Ohio’s reach in the state. The new state role will serve as the conduit from ODE to Mid-Ohio’s state quadrant, including Mid-Ohio’s client and member districts.
Carrie Wood will rejoin Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center for this two-year grant position after serving as a Regional Early Literacy Specialist for the State Support Team. In her new role, Carrie will provide adolescent expertise in helping leaders to create comprehensive literacy models for middle and high school programs.
In addition, her work includes providing universal support like professional development, networking opportunities, resources, and technical assistance to the current 6-12 comprehensive literacy development model sites.
Wood said she is looking forward to the collaborative partnership with Mid-Ohio ESC and championing adolescent literacy with her fellow adolescent specialists across the state.
“Supporting the legacy of all of Ohio’s literacy endeavors over a number of years was a stipulation of the grant application.” she explained. “ODE has acknowledged that Mid-Ohio is uniquely poised to support the expertise requisite in this new role.
"I’m ecstatic about serving in this essential capacity to assist leaders in ensuring best adolescent literacy practices for our students in grades 6-12. Congratulations to all four of the ESC recipients and new regional adolescent specialists.”
Mid-Ohio consultants will be among those benefiting from working closely with Carrie in this critical state position.
Mid-Ohio’s consultants are equipped to be the “boots on the ground” to embed evidence-based comprehensive literacy practices for the districts Mid-Ohio serves in this region. For more information about this innovation and how to leverage Mid-Ohio’s Teaching and Learning Team, contact Lynn Meister, Director of Teaching and Learning, at meister.lynn@moesc.net.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties.
Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.