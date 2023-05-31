Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center logo

MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio ESC, located in Mansfield, Ohio, is actively seeking and recruiting Related Services providers to service school districts within our multi-county region.

The following Related Services staff that are being recruited to join the Mid-Ohio ESC family include: Speech Language Therapists, School Psychologists, Teachers of the Visually Impaired, and Physical Therapists.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.