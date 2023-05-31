MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio ESC, located in Mansfield, Ohio, is actively seeking and recruiting Related Services providers to service school districts within our multi-county region.
The following Related Services staff that are being recruited to join the Mid-Ohio ESC family include: Speech Language Therapists, School Psychologists, Teachers of the Visually Impaired, and Physical Therapists.
Related Services staff provide developmental, corrective, and supportive services involved in Special Education to help students generalize learning behaviors and apply them to all parts of their lives, leading to a more enriched school experience. Students often learn academic, behavioral, and emotional skills that assist them in various activities.
Students may also learn how to operate assistive technologies, helping them adapt and complete their school’s curricular requirements. The care provided by Related Services team members can provide support to families and parents as well, as team members work together to create a plan for each and every student.
Each team member adds a valuable piece to the puzzle that allows area students to accomplish both educational and personal goals.
The skills students learn while working with Related Services staff are not reserved for the classroom alone.
“Our team strives to passionately serve the whole child through innovation, collaboration, and dedication," Jennifer Crum, Director of Student Services shared. "We are excited to invite potential candidates to meet with the student services leadership team and to consider being a part of our Mid-Ohio family.”
Openings begin as early as August 2023.
Mid-Ohio ESC is seeking qualified applicants that desire to provide support to area students and teachers.
If becoming a part of the Mid-Ohio ESC family sounds like the right opportunity for you, please consider applying. Mid-Ohio ESC offers competitive benefits, opportunities for professional development, networking, and educational assistance programs. For more information, please contact reed.jennifer@moesc.net or shook.megan@moesc.net.