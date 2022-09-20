Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and surrounding areas recently helped raise money for Buckeye Council Boys Scouts of America on Sept. 15.
The event, which was a Sporting Clays tournament, raised over $21,000. This includes $2,500 from Modern Woodmen matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.
The funds will be used to support scouting in the Ashland, Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Richland and Wyandot counties and throughout the Buckeye Council.
“When you support the scouts, you have no idea how many young lives are being affected in a positive way or lives changed forever in general!” says Lauren Brown, Modern Woodmen financial representative.
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities.
In 2019, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $20.4 million and 464,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.