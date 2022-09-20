Modern Woodmen Sporting Clays fundraiser

Pictured from, Lauren Brown,financial representative, Modern Woodmen of America, Amy Heller, Sr. District Director for Buckeye Council, Phil Amspaugh, Troop & Pack Leader Buckeye Council.

Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and surrounding areas recently helped raise money for Buckeye Council Boys Scouts of America on Sept. 15.

The event, which was a Sporting Clays tournament, raised over $21,000. This includes $2,500 from Modern Woodmen matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.

Modern Woodmen's Team of shooters

Modern Woodmen’s Team of shooters, left to right: Jordan Brown, Logan Moore, Meghyn Ellis, Lauren Brown, Rene Spellman.

