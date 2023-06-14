missohioteen2023

Paisley French is crowned Miss Ohio's Teen at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield on June 14. The 18-year-old is from Wheelersburg, Ohio, which is east of Portsmouth.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Paisley French has been dancing since the age of 2, and said she knew in elementary school that she wanted to dance for the rest of her life.

French took her passion for dancing to the Miss Portsmouth's Teen stage in February — which led to her being crowned Miss Ohio’s Teen on Wednesday night.

