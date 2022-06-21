Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the Miss Ontario Scholarship Fund.
Estep will be a junior at Ontario High School. She is involved in golf, cheerleading and youth group. She plans to attend college, where she will pursue Dentistry. She is the daughter of Jessica and Doug Estep.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Kern will be a sophomore at Ontario High School. She is involved in dance, is a member of the Royal Guard, Golden Girl, and JV cheerleader. She wants to go to college and become a counselor. Her parents are Barbara and Scott Kern.
Jocelyn LeHew will be a junior at Ontario High School. She plays JV tennis, is involved in her church, and is on the honor roll. She wants to go to college and become a veterinarian technician. She is the daughter of Shanna and Jason LeHew.
Jaslyn Lopez will be a junior at Ontario High School. Jaslyn is on the honor roll, involved in show choir, FCCLA, and Warrior Leadership. She wants to attend college and medical school to become a surgeon. Her parents are April and Lupe Monroy.
Destanee Narvaez will be a freshman at Ontario High School. Destanee is involved in baton, loves science and math, and wants to go to school to become a child therapist. Her parent is Deedra Clinage.
Autumn Taylor will be a junior at Ontario High School. Autumn is involved in student leadership, softball, and volunteering. She wants to go to college to become a dentist. She is the daughter of Mike and Carol Taylor.
The Miss Ontario committee would like to thank the following businesses for their support: Spherion, Brian and Michelle Gates- State Farm, Ontario Lions Club, Beyond Esthetics, Studio 19, Sutton Bank, and Cori Kreger-State Farm.
