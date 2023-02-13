MANSFIELD -- Miss Ohio Elizabetta Nies was among the Top 10 semifinalists in the Miss America 2023 competition in December.
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, a nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, was crowned Miss America.
It was the first time since 2014 the Miss Ohio program had a Top 10 semifinalist at Miss America.
On Monday, the 19-year-old Nies, a Cincinnati native and resident, visited Mansfield, where she earned her Miss Ohio crown in June 2022.
Nies stopped at Richland Source to provide an update on her experiences at the Miss America event at the Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Conn. She sat down with city editor Carl Hunnell.
RS: Welcome back to Mansfield. Tell me about your experience at Miss America.
Nies: "It was one of those experiences that I'm going to look back on for years and years and years. It was such an honor to represent Ohio and to be on that stage with so many other incredible women. I walked away from that competition with so much experience, confidence in myself and also a best friend in every state."
RS: What was the best, the most fun moment?
Nies: "We stayed at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, an incredible resort. They had pretty good food at a cute little buffet. But the most fun part about that was getting the food and then sitting with someone new every time and really get to know Miss West Virginia or Miss Connecticut and all these women who have such incredible stories about how they got there.
"We talked about not only being a state title holder, which we all have in common, but also what it took to get there and where they want to go. That was probably the coolest moment.
"But also every time before we would compete, Miss New Jersey would get us all in this circle and we'd do the 'Pump it up, you got to pump it up.' And we'd do that all the way until it'd be so loud that everyone in the audience would hear us and would say, 'What was that?' So that was really cool. They have photos of that ... very memorable .. core memory."
RS: How did Miss Jersey get to be the 'Pump It Up' leader?
Nies: "I don't know. I think it might just be a New Jersey thing. But she's awesome. She was actually my roommate and one of the cool things about her is she has a family diner and she is an advocate for human trafficking, actually. She's doing some great work in that area.
"But talking to her, I realized that she grew up going to Miss America because it used to be in Atlantic City. That it was just so surreal for her to be there at Miss America. And of course we had a lot of shenanigans as roommates."
RS: What did you find to be the most challenging thing at Miss America?
Nies: "Definitely keeping up with the pace of things. It's a grueling seven to 11 days of of competing and being in that mindset. You want to be at the top of your game, but also wanting to make memories. Having that balance between fun and competition mode, that was tough.
"And also maintaining your confidence, too, because these women are so incredible. It's so easy to feel like you just wanna like curl up within yourself and be like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't belong here.'
"That 'imposter syndrome' was very strong, but it was comforting knowing that every other woman felt the same way because everyone is just so accomplished. You can't help but not feel that way."
RS: How did it feel being among the youngest contestants? Did it help or hurt? Did it make a difference overall in your experience?
Nies: "I was the youngest, the eldest must have been 27. So that is a large age gap. Obviously, there's a lot of experience there, but I kind of live by the idea that age is not a determiner of your capability at all.
"So that was really my fuel throughout the week. But everyone, especially the older ones, treated me the same exact way. When you're a state title holder, I think everyone earned their spot.
"I wouldn't say that there was much disparity at all in the eyes of the judges. I don't even think that they knew that I was 19. But when I made the top 10 as the youngest one there, that was really a moment when I felt very proud and super grateful."
RS: What was the key to you making the Top 10?
Nies: "I had fun. I had fun the whole week. I had fun on stage during the competition. Performing my talent there was really surreal because not only, is it something that you've been practicing for so long, but actually performing my talent on the same stage that my mom performed and my two aunts ... and we all played the piano. So that was super surreal.
"And just being in the moment, I think, really was the key. Miss America is someone who can act on impulse and be dependable and flexible, but also she's just a real person and she enjoys the same things and has fun the same ways. And I think that taking in that experience for what it was really was an important part."
RS: How much pressure did you feel knowing that your mother and your two aunts, all of whom competed in Miss America, were in attendance to watch you compete?
Nies: "My entire family came and so many people from Ohio, too, which was really nice. Every time that we would introduce ourselves, 'I am Miss New York or Miss Florida, or Miss Ohio,' ... every time the crowd was so loud because so many people had come from Ohio. So that was really cool.
"But there was not a lot of pressure on me because being Miss Ohio is definitely enough of an accomplishment. I was really there to just do my best and enjoy the experience.
"That was the No. 1 piece of advice that my mom and my aunts gave me. 'Enjoy every single minute of it.' So you can look back and be like, 'Thank goodness that I did that because even if I didn't walk away with the Miss America crown, I walked away with friends and experiences.' I competed at Miss America and that's really cool.
RS: So what comes next now for you during the remainder of the time you'll be Miss Ohio? What do you have planned?
Nies: "I'll continue doing events and appearances all around Ohio. I am doing a school tour, starting in Cincinnati and then heading up north. Visiting schools, talking to students, doing general assemblies. I want to share my school program with them that really centers on helping them to set and achieve goals, which I just think is so important for our youth nowadays.
"Moving on, I'm still a student. I'm at Miami University and continuing my studies, as well, really focusing also on public speaking. I'm excited about that. And of course, doing fun events like a Chili Cookoff and coming up here to Mansfield.
"When I wake up every morning, I'm just so grateful that I get to wear this crown and sash and meet so many people. That really is a highlight."
RS: What do you want to do once you graduate?
Nies: "It's a big question, but I know that I want go into marketing and I chose computer science because I think that technology is really important nowadays. I would want to become a project manager in the marketing space. I think that would be something that would be a lot of fun and it would be a good mix of what I'm good at and what I'm passionate about."
RS: What advice would you give to other young women who may want to compete in Miss Ohio?
Nies: "I'm glad you asked because Miss America just raised the age limit. So it used to be 26, now it's 28. So a whole lot more women are now eligible to compete, which is awesome.
"When I was starting out, I didn't think that competing would be for me because I thought that I had to be a veteran of 'Toddlers and Tiaras' and had to have grown up in this entire space.
"And even if my mom had been a title holder, I didn't even really know about it until a year ago. So my biggest piece of advice would be just go for it and realize you don't have to win the title to walk away with something.
"Every single woman at Miss Ohio walks away with at least $600 in scholarships. That experience really is something that can prepare you for the future. I didn't know how much it this would change my life. I didn't think I would win Miss Ohio.
"But being on that stage, I really grew in confidence and I became so much more capable, so much more perceptive of what I was capable of. And that in itself is so valuable. And that's why I would encourage every young woman to give this a shot because you're gonna grow from it in some way no matter what."
RS: Was there one thing, from the whole experience, beginning to end, that you would look back and say, 'I wish that hadn't happened?'
Nies: "Honestly, one of the biggest things is I wish that I could have competed at Miss Ohio many more times before winning. Obviously when you're Miss Ohio, you can't re-compete at Miss Ohio.
"But Miss Ohio week was just so much fun and I wish that I could just relive that experience over and over again.
"But on a more specific note, I didn't know how to walk in heels before coming to Miss Ohio. And that was one of the things that I'm glad that I learned how to do. But I think that learning how to do that sooner would've been my life a little bit easier."
