MANSFIELD — The 2022 Miss Ohio competition kicked off Thursday evening with the first night of preliminary competition.
The first 11 contestants, the “Scarlet” flight, competed in talent while contestants 12-22, the “Grey” flight, competed in on-stage interviews, red carpet wear and presented their social impact pitch.
A rare occurrence, there was no preliminary talent award given out at the end of the night’s competition.
Due to technical difficulties that took place during Miss South Central Ohio Mozie Van Raaij’s electric guitar performance of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Miss Ohio staff decided to let Van Raaij perform again at tomorrow’s competition.
Two preliminary talent awards will be given out tomorrow night – one for each flight of candidates.