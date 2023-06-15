millertalentaward

Elizabetta Nies presents the talent award of the Miss Ohio scarlet flight to Miss North Coast Madison Miller on June 15.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Madison Miller and Elizabetta Nies struck a familiar pose on Thursday night at the first preliminary round of the 2023 Miss Ohio competition.

Last year, the reigning Miss Ohio and Miller, a Coshocton native, each claimed talent awards for their respective piano solos at the talent competition.

