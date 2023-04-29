minorityhealth01.jpg

Vendors talk with visitors of the 2023 Minority Health Fair at Mansfield's Oasis of Love Church on April 29.

MANSFIELD -- More than 40 organizations gathered at the Oasis of Love Church to support minority health needs on Saturday. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Minority Health and Health Equity observes National Minority Health Month each April.  The local NAACP chapter #3190 hosted its 24th Minority Health Fair on Saturday, the first fair since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAACP Minority Health Fair 2023

