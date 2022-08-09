MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco’s nose and trotted across the arena.
Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack.
The bribery barrel was just one of many classes in the small equine competition Tuesday at the Richland County Fair.
Youngsters from across the county competed with their steeds in trail-in-hand, showmanship, hurdle jumping and trick classes.
Miniature horses are too small to be ridden, with a maximum height of 38 inches.
Marla Reynolds, whose family owns both saddle and miniature horses, said miniature horses aren’t that different than their standard-sized counterparts. Showmanship standards are largely the same, as are the methods of preparing for a competition.
Reynolds said the biggest challenge for competitors in the horse show is the unpredictability.
“They’re animals, you never know what they're going to do,” she said. “They may behave perfectly at home and then you come here. There's golf carts and there are people and there's different noises that they're not used to.
"They're also pinned up all day and that makes it a little bit more challenging.”
Johnson, a 16-year-old Shelby student, agreed.
“You still have to work as much with this one as you do a saddle horse -- maybe even this one a little bit more. They’re more stubborn at times,” she said.
Coco is well known for his spunk inside and outside the arena.
“When he’s ornery, he likes to bite, he likes to kick,” she said. “He likes to roll, especially after you wash him.”
Thirteen-year-old Courtney Howarth said part of competing well is keeping your emotions in check.
“(The horses) can tell what you’re feeling,” she said. “Earlier I got pretty upset and he became anxious and upset. They know what you’re feeling and they’ll replicate it.”
Howarth, another Shelby student, has been showing mini horses for three years. She said the best part is getting to spend quality time with the animals.
This year, she competed alongside a Shetland mix named Blackie.
“I get to take care of him at the fair, it’s like the whole week he’s mine,” she said, stroking at Blackie’s mane.
Johnson has been showing mini horses for about seven years. She said her favorite part is the camaraderie of her 4-H club and helping younger members learn the ropes.
“Teaching the younger kids that get into it – seeing all the kids grow up (is the best part),” she said.
“It teaches responsibility, leadership, getting more involved. You have to take care of your animals and work with your animals. And being a good sport to every kid, win or lose.”
