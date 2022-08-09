MINI HORSE

Sofi Johnson leads Coco, a miniature horse, through the arena at the Richland County Fair during the bribery barrel event.

MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco’s nose and trotted across the arena.

Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack.

GALLERY: Small Equine Show at the Richland County Fair

Junior fair competitors led their miniature horses in a series of competitions highlighting showmanship, reins, jumping and navigating obstacle courses.

1 of 33
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com