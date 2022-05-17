MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre Education Department will host its 11th annual MindSprouts Creative Writing Showcase on Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m., in the Ren’s black box space, Theatre 166, located at 166 Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield.
The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted at the door to support Renaissance education programs. A variety of student writing will be presented in onstage adaptations of short stories, poems, and plays that were submitted to the MindSprouts Creative Writing Contest.
Here are the writing program finalists:
Kindergarten — 2nd Grade Finalists: Bella Appel, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “My Wacky Day,” Ameera Bensaid, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): "Amusement Park Story", Mason Chapman, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “Chicken Nuggy,” Rowe Chartier, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “TownVill,” Georgia Emmons, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): "ALEXA in Her Room," Emmy Henderson, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “The Wacky, Wonderful Piece of Candy,” Karsyn Kaeser, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “Our Wonderful World,” Lily Sazdanoff, St. Peter’s Elementary: "The Magical Forest," Grace Shambaugh, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): "Candyland," Oliver Stevens, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “Aliens,” Julie Stickney, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): “Oh, What a Wacky World”, Isaiah Travis, Reagan Elementary (Ashland): "My Sister" Grades 3-5 Finalists: Lucas Fennell, Taft Intermediate (Ashland): “The Man in Black,” Madison Licusa: "Weird, Wacky and Wonderful,” Caroline Patterson: "Wacky Dreams,” Olivia Sandwall, Stingel Elementary: "You Are My World."
Grades 6-12 Finalists: Sam Cousera: "Wacky Thoughts”, Pia Lucas: "Why Life is Wonderful”, Mariah Smith: "What a Wonderful World.”
All submissions were juried by Renaissance Resident Teaching Artist Dauphne Maloney and passed on to a team of local artists and educators for final adjudication.
The MindSprouts program is open to any student attending Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Students were invited to submit one composition in one or more of the following categories: short story, play, or poem. All submissions to the MindSprouts contest were required to correspond to the 2022 theme: “Our Wonderful and Wacky World!” For more information on this program, please contact Dauphne Maloney at dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com or 419-522-2726, ext. 212.
Information is also available by visiting the Education section of www.rentickets.org.
MindSprouts is a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series, and with the support of the Altrusa Club of Mansfield.