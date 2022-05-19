MANSFIELD -- Joel Vega thinks many people may misunderstand opera.
He hopes to change that with two weekends of live Mid-Ohio Civic Opera performances at the Mansfield Playhouse, featuring two one-act operas -- one drama and one comedy.
"Opera is mistakenly thought of us as being stuffy music for people in suits, gowns and tuxedos," said Vega, a Mansfield resident and director of the opera company.
"What we've specifically tried to do at Mid-Ohio Civic Opera is make a casually dressed theater experience," Vega said. "I often attend operas in larger cities in t-shirts and jeans.
"The only real difference from big musical theater is that (opera) is classical-music based, not pop, and it's seldom amplified. Modern opera productions emphasize acting and production values a lot more than older ones," Vega said.
Shows, featuring a total of 18 cast members, are planned Friday and Saturday, May 20-21 and 27-28 at 8 p.m. The opening night show is sold out, but tickets for the other three remained available as of Thursday morning.
The one-act shows are "Trouble in Tahiti" by Leonard Bernstein and "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini.
The Bernstein show will be sung in English while the Puccini performance will be done in Italian with "supertitles" for translation.
"Supertitles are projected translations that look a lot like the captions of a foreign show," Vega said. "We move them along as are the lines are sung in real time."
The entire evening will last about two hours. The sold-out opening night is a benefit for Ukraine. The opera's pianist, Sophia Pavlenko Chandley, is from Kyiv, Ukraine and still has family there. She will direct what charity the money goes to, Vega said.
"Trouble in Tahiti" is the story of a couple struggling with their married life not living up to commercial and society expectations.
"Gianni Schicchi" tells the story of a greedy family behaving poorly and a young couple in love trying to overcome their family's pettiness. With the help of the town fixer, Gianni Schicchi, everyone gets exactly what they deserve. The show contains the famous song, "O mio babbino caro."
"You might even see a local celebrity in the role of the dead Buoso Donatti, who keeps popping up at the wrong time," Vega said.
"Half the cast are folks who live right here and the other half comes from across the country. This is professional regional opera at its best," Vega said.
The director said Mid-Ohio Civic Opera has been producing shows since 2014.
"This one of the most complicated since it's two separate shows, but (it's) not the 'biggest' show we have done," he said. "We've also had four city regional tours which involve quite a bit of logistics."
Vega credits Doug and Tammy Wertz of the Mansfield Playhouse for assisting with technical support for the show.
"Mary Anne Calhoun and Lori Turner have done the costuming. Lori is also our stage director," Vega said. "Paul Chandley is our music director."