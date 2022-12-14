MANSFIELD — A Christmas classic is returning to Richland County this weekend with the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera's production of 'Amahl and the Night Visitors.'

MOCO will offer free performances of 'Amahl and the Night Visitors' on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman Street in Mansfield. An artist's reception with refreshments will follow Friday's performance.

'The Adoration of the Magi,'

'The Adoration of the Magi,' painted around 1475 by Hieronymus Bosch, served as the inspiration for the opera 'Amahl and the Night Visitors' by Italian composer Gian-Carlo Menotti.

katie@richlandsource.com