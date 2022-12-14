MANSFIELD — A Christmas classic is returning to Richland County this weekend with the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera's production of 'Amahl and the Night Visitors.'
MOCO will offer free performances of 'Amahl and the Night Visitors' on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman Street in Mansfield. An artist's reception with refreshments will follow Friday's performance.
'Amahl and the Night Visitors' tells the story of a young boy named Amahl and his widowed mother. Despite their own poverty, Amahl and his mother share what they have with three kings who stop for rest and shelter on their way to Bethlehem. In the end, they are rewarded with a miracle of their own.
The production will be the first local performance of the show in nearly 15 years, according to Joel Vega, MOCO's artistic director.
“We’ve been begged to do this show every year since we started in 2014," Vega said.
The principal cast includes a variety of regional and national professional singers. Ariel Downs plays the titular role.
“I love this role," said Downs, a Chicago-based soprano. "There's something really magical about getting to play a child and see the world through his eyes.”
Local singer Megan Potter plays Amahl's mother, a flawed and frazzled but relatable character.
"She doesn’t believe her son because he lies constantly and she makes a mistake while only trying to do what she thinks is best for her family," Potter said. "She is a very real, very tired, very true to herself character of the time, and I love that."
Potter's husband Andrew plays King Balthazar. Jeff Gwaltney of Florida will be playing King Melchior. Vega will portray King Caspar. Lexington High School vocal music teacher Jacob Poiner rounds out the cast as the kings' page.
The show will also have a full chorus made up of local singers and two dancers.
The one-act opera is about 45 minutes long and written in English, making it an accessible choice for all ages and attention spans.
“I think it’s a really perfect first opera for those who might be trying a new art form," Downs said. "It really kind of shows the universal traits of the Christmas and holiday season, the things that are actually important — family, generosity, empathy and kindness.”
The one-act opera was written in English by Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti. It was the first opera commissioned specifically for American television and premiered on Christmas Eve 1951.
Vega said the show was produced and televised annually on NBC during the 1950s and early 1960s.
Menotti reportedly got the idea just a few weeks before his deadline for the show, when he happened across a 15th-century painting of the three wise men greeting baby Jesus and his family in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The painting brought to mind memories of Menotti's boyhood in Italy, where it isn't Santa Claus who brings presents to children, but the three wise men.
'Amahl and the Night Visitors' isn't the only event local opera fans can take advantage of this holiday season. MOCO will host its annual Handel's Messiah singalong on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 12 N. Diamond Street in Mansfield.
“It is only free of charge because of our generous sponsors, the Carl and Annamarie Fernyak Fund of the Richland County Foundation and Haring Realty," Vega said.
"This is our Christmas gift and their Christmas gift to the community.”