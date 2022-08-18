Mansfield Art Center

 Josh Lawhorn

MANSFIELD -- Joel Vega would like to offer north central Ohio music lovers an evening of what he enjoyed as a young man -- namely, a relaxed evening of great opera on a warm summer evening.

That's the desire behind a free performance of the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. under the pavilion at the Mansfield Art Center.

Daniel Juarez

Megan Potter

Andrew Potter

Heidi Vega

Heidi Kirschenheiter Vega

