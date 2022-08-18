MANSFIELD -- Joel Vega would like to offer north central Ohio music lovers an evening of what he enjoyed as a young man -- namely, a relaxed evening of great opera on a warm summer evening.
That's the desire behind a free performance of the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. under the pavilion at the Mansfield Art Center.
Vega said hopes the show's vibe will be similar to outdoor Columbus Symphony performances he saw as a youth or operas he saw during a summer as a young adult in New Jersey.
"We are encouraging people to bring a picnic, their favorite beverages, lawn chairs ... and just enjoy the music as it washes over you," said Vega, the local opera company's artistic director.
On tap for the evening are four vocalists offering opera arias, duets, trios and more from Giuseppe Verdi, the "master of Italian opera."
Scheduled to perform are Daniel Juarez, tenor; Andrew Potter, bass; Megan Potter, mezzo; and Heidi Kirschenheiter Vega, soprano.
Juarez, who lives in New Haven, Conn., is the only vocalist coming from outside the area. A graduate of the Yale University School of Music, Juarez last performed locally four years ago when he was the lead in the opera "Carmen."
"We have been looking for a reason to get him back to Mansfield," Vega said.
The Potters, husband and wife, are originally from Virginia, but relocated to Mansfield in the past year.
"They have been performing with us for six or seven years now, off and on," Vega said. "They fell in love with the Mansfield area and decided to move here.
"They are very active, professional singers who perform all over the country. Mansfield is just their new home base."
Vega said his wife, Heidi, will guest on one song during the evening. A Lexington High School graduate, Heidi Vega has also performed around the country.
Wooster pianist Sharon Grimes will accompany the vocalists during the evening.
Vega said the group is thrilled to offer the music of Verdi, whose operas include Aida and Don Carlos, Rigoletto and Otello
"Verdi IS Italian opera," he said. "His last name was used as an acronym during the unification of Italy ... the people turned into a patriotic chant.
"When he died (in 1901), the streets of Rome were clogged for his funeral procession," Vega said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"