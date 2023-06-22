Scenes from a rehearsal of Beethoven's lone opera, "Fidelio" by members of the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera.
"This show really embodies the enlightened noble person speaking their mind and persevering ... the love of the perfect wife who keeps hope alive for years and years and rescues her husband.
"(Beethoven) liked turning everything kind of on its head, the power structures. So this really speaks to his personal ideas ... and it paid his rent," Vega said with a laugh.
Dixon, who said he began singing when he was 3 and is now employed at Charter Next Generation, hopes to find a way to use his music career to help pay his own way in life.
"I'm going to try and stay with Mid-Ohio Civic Opera as long as I can. In terms of learning, with my voice, I want to continue with Joel.
"I am very comfortable. He knows what he's talking about, understands how it feels. If he can't find something, he uses his resources and outreaches to other people that he knows how to teach," Dixon said.
"I'm looking forward into progressing with him in my voice and also into acting. I've been out searching Columbus and Cleveland, looking at different agencies to try and get there.
"Acting was the first thing that I fell in love with. And then music came in second. So it's just finding that way out to find a better way to make a living off of this," Dixon said.
Vega praised the work of Dixon.
"He’s just started to study with me. He’s a very quick learner and has made great strides in only a couple months towards learning classical opera voice technique," Vega said.
"He’s the tenor prisoner soloist (in the chorus) and gets to make his debut with his two sung solo lines," he said.
Vega said the cast also includes seasoned professionals.
"They know how to bring out the emotion the singing and in their faces. They will turn to each other and kind of do their thing. If the tenor is singing to the soprano, he'll lean over and they'll sing to each other.
"But the melody and the harmony carry all that emotion. It's incredible," Vega said.