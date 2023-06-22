Heidi Kirschenheiter Vega

Heidi Kirschenheiter Vega sings in the role of Marzelline in the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera's performance of "Fidelio." 

MANSFIELD -- Brandon Dixon was a teenager at the Richland School of Academic Arts when he was introduced to the Mid-Ohio Civic Opera.

He was blown away by the sound at his school that day.

Beethoven
Sophia Pavlenko Chandley

Sophia Pavlenko Chandley accompanies the opera on piano.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.