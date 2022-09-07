Clark Schuller

Retired police officer Tim Clark returns a 1979 Lexington High School class ring to Christine Schuller on Tuesday afternoon at the village police department. Clark found the ring while doing metal detecting near the old football field at Mary Fate Park in Plymouth. It had been lost for 42 years.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

LEXINGTON -- Tim Clark spent his career investigating crimes, searching for clues and trying to help people.

Having retired in 2013 as a police officer in Mansfield, Ontario and Lexington, Clark quickly found a new outlet for his vocation turned avocation.

ring dirty

Retired local police officer Tim Clark unearthed this 1979 Lexington High School class ring while metal detecting near the old football field at Mary Fate Park in Plymouth. It's the fifth class ring he has found since 2013 -- four of which he has been able to return to their owners. (Submitted photo)
ring fits

Christine Schuller said it was "crazy" that her 1979 high school class ring still fit perfectly.

