ASHLAND – Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. is playing at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Ashland from Friday, Jan. 13 through 15.
The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the classic P.L. Travers stories and the Walt Disney film. The Kroc Kids Community Theatre cast includes more than forty students led by Majors Billy and Annalise Francis.
“I am very excited about our Ashland Kroc Kids Community Theatre production of Mary Poppins, Jr.,” said Kroc Center Director of Programs Theresa Watson. “This will be the third production put on by our kids — and each one so far has been amazing. We are proud of all the work they are putting into this show.”
All of London is shouting from the rooftops about this exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins. Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With colorful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Mary Poppins JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.
