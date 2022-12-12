Julie Andrews the original Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews starred in the original movie version of Mary Poppins in 1964.

ASHLAND – Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. is playing at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Ashland from Friday, Jan. 13 through 15.

The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the classic P.L. Travers stories and the Walt Disney film. The Kroc Kids Community Theatre cast includes more than forty students led by Majors Billy and Annalise Francis.

