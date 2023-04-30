SHELBY -- Bert Davis spent almost every day in the Marvin Memorial Library, according to his eldest daughter Julie Alt.
“He was an avid reader and would donate books to the library and had a good rapport with the staff,” she said.
SHELBY -- Bert Davis spent almost every day in the Marvin Memorial Library, according to his eldest daughter Julie Alt.
“He was an avid reader and would donate books to the library and had a good rapport with the staff,” she said.
Davis left $150,000 to the Shelby library after he died in November 2020. Some of that money went toward purchasing a truck to use as an “outreach mobile.”
Library fiscal officer Traci Montgomery said the outreach mobile will be used to travel to area schools and make deliveries to nursing homes and to homebound adults.
“The whole concept of outreach is us going out into the community, so it’s more than just a bookmobile,” Montgomery said. “We’ll use it for storytime and crafts, signing people up for library cards and going to farmers markets.”
Montgomery said the Marvin Memorial Library emphasizes community engagement, but that they wouldn’t be able to afford a new truck without Davis’ gift.
“We want to share with the community how generous he was,” she said.
The truck is decorated with the library’s logo and a sentence that reads, “Reading takes you on the greatest adventures.”
“It’s this great colorful RAM truck, so I think it will catch people’s eye,” Alt said.
Alt cut a ribbon Wednesday evening dedicating the truck to her father. Her daughter, Andrea Alt, is a police officer at the Amberley Police Department and has hosted K-9 events at the Shelby library.
Her mother said Andrea will dedicate a children’s book, “K9 Creed,” to her grandfather over Father’s Day weekend.
“Creed’s a hit,” Julie Alt said. “Andrea has his book and T-shirts, mugs and koozies that she sells to provide for departments in need.”
The rest of Davis’ gift to the library will help update a kitchen in the downstairs event center.
“Both my parents were avid supporters of the library and I’m so glad my dad’s gift is helping make this beautiful place better,” Alt said. “I’m sure he’s looking down and smiling at the great work being done in his name.”
Ball State journalism alumna. Passionate about sharing stories, making good coffee and finding new podcasts. You can reach me at grace@richlandsource.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Spotlighting the local music scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.