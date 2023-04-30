bertdavisoutreach

The Bert Davis Outreach Mobile sits parked in front of the Marvin Memorial Library. Bert Davis was a regular patron who donated $150,000 to the library after his death in 2020.

 Marvin Memorial Library photo via Facebook

SHELBY -- Bert Davis spent almost every day in the Marvin Memorial Library, according to his eldest daughter Julie Alt.

“He was an avid reader and would donate books to the library and had a good rapport with the staff,” she said.

