Aurelio Diaz, Damien Beauford and Braxton Daniels are the instigators behind 'Mansplaining' — a new informal gathering for men to share their struggles and their stories. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Damien Beauford knows a barbershop is more than a place to get a haircut. It's a place to chat, to joke, to commiserate. It's a place where men can bond and friendships form.

Now, he's trying to create more spaces for men to find community — no razors or combs required.

