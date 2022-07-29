Block party flyer

MANSFIELD — Back-to-School time is right around the corner, and Third Street Family Health Services wants to help kids have a great start to their school year.

Saturday, Aug. 6, the clinic will host its Second annual Block Party to benefit children and their families.

Third St. Family Health Services sign and building

Third Street Family Health Services is located at 600 W. Third St. in Mansfield.
