MANSFIELD — Back-to-School time is right around the corner, and Third Street Family Health Services wants to help kids have a great start to their school year.
Saturday, Aug. 6, the clinic will host its Second annual Block Party to benefit children and their families.
The party will be from noon to 4 p.m. at their Third Street Family Health Services campus, 600 West 3rd Street. During a day of family fun, they will give away backpacks filled with school supplies, door prizes, food and more. There will also be games, DJs, live entertainment and vendors.
The clinic will provide affordable, income-based immunizations and wellness checks for children.
All the basic vaccines required for school-age children will be available. Gift cards will be given to every child who gets all of their required shots. Vaccination walk-ins are welcome. Parents can schedule either service by calling 419-522-6191.
Third Street’s annual block party is in recognition of Health Center Week, Aug. 7 to 13. For more than 30 years, this week has been designated to celebrate the care and services the centers provide to communities.
In addition to providing primary medical care, these facilities help address barriers to care such as mental health and substance abuse. Nationally, the health center network serves nearly 29 million people. Closer to home, community health centers provided care to about 854,000 Ohioans, according to the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers.
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication- assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in north central Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.
