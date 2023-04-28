Secret City Tour flyer

MANSFIELD -- Downtown Mansfield, Inc. (DMI) is hosting its Summer 2023 Secret City Tour and is seeking volunteers.

The Secret City Tour is self-guided and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. There are two shifts to choose from — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

