MANSFIELD -- Downtown Mansfield, Inc. (DMI) is hosting its Summer 2023 Secret City Tour and is seeking volunteers.
The Secret City Tour is self-guided and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. There are two shifts to choose from — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers will meet at 128 North Main Street and will be assigned a building from the tour to be stationed at. There will be two volunteers at each building. Please dress appropriately as many of the buildings are underdeveloped. Upon arrival you will receive a lanyard, trifold on the building’s history, and a Secret City Tour ticket.
Volunteers for the afternoon shift can arrive early to take the tour.
For more 14 years, a community of donors and volunteers have joined The City of Mansfield and Downtown Mansfield, Inc. to beautify downtown.
"Each year, we strive to make the community even more beautiful through a concentrated effort including the planting of over 1000 flowers in over 150 containers throughout the downtown," the organization noted.
"We have received some national recognition for the efforts and have heard from many in the community who enjoy the floral displays all summer," the organization stated.
"Our planting and cleanup day is set for Tuesday, May 16, 2023. If you are interested in volunteering for beautification projects, please note plastic gloves, trash bags and refreshments will be provided, however individuals should provide their own trowels or gardening tools. Volunteers will meet at the Richland Carrousel Park, 75 North Main Street."