MANSFIELD – Bradley Bunn was named the new Senior Minister of The First Congregational Church, Mansfield, located at 640 Millsboro Road.
“We are absolutely thrilled with the decision and looking forward to a bright future,” said Ellen Haring, Moderator at the church.
Background
Pastor Bunn, who joined the church in July 2021 as Associate Minister, holds a Bachelor in Religion from LaGrange College, a Master of Divinity from McAfee School of Theology at Mercer University, and a Master of Science in Youth Development from Clemson University. Mr. Bunn is also an accomplished author, blogger and artist.
In addition to his formalized training, Mr. Bunn has served in several Methodist churches since 2005.
“This is the first time I’ve been called to a role instead of being sent to a role," Bunn said. "The experience has been so positive and I’m so thankful for the support from the search committee and the entire organization.”
Ellen Haring also shared, “His extensive background in youth development, enhancing church organizations and general leadership qualities made it an easy decision for our congregation.”
Bunn will start in his new role immediately.
A Look Ahead
The First Congregational Church has many exciting events and ways to engage for current and future members.
Some of those include: Easter breakfast, small group studies, youth field trips, ongoing Sunday seminars across a broad range of topics, and wonderful music each week. To learn more, follow the church Facebook page @1stCongregationalMansfield or visit the website at www.mansfieldfcc.com.