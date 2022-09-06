Seussical Jr. cast

The Mansfield Youth production of Seussical Jr. will take place Sept. 9-11 at the Renaissance Theatre on Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

 Jeff Sprang

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Youth Theatre (“MY Theatre”) will present Seussical, Jr. on the stage of the Renaissance Theatre Sept. 9, 10, and 11 as a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dauphne Maloney directs the show with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors. Tickets are $15, general admission, and are on sale now at the Renaissance Box Office, via phone, and online at rentickets.org.

