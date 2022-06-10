MANSFIELD — Harold Myers has become something of a celebrity recently, but he didn’t realize just how far his story had traveled until his 100th birthday on Wednesday.
Myers received more than 10,000 birthday cards — many from strangers — as a result of his family's media campaign.
Grandson Dan Smith knew Myers appreciated receiving cards, so he reached out to Mansfield area news organizations and invited the public to send their well wishes.
He told his grandfather he hoped to get 100 cards, but the story of a hardworking family man and World War II veteran soon went viral. A television station in Cleveland picked up the story, followed by a radio station in Pennsylvania. A few weeks later, his story appeared on Fox News.
Soon, cards were pouring in from all 50 states and a few from Canada, England and France. Well-wishes came in from fellow veterans, school children, businesses and even members of Congress. He received a commendation from the Daughters of the American Revolution. A group called the Quilts of Valor Foundation sent a handmade quilt.
“We thought that it would get a good turnout, but this is 100 times what I thought would ever happen,” Smith said. “They’re not done yet. They’re still coming in.”
Relatives managed to keep the volume of correspondence a surprise by setting up a P.O. Box in Ontario and bringing him just a few cards each day. They waited until Wednesday morning to deliver the bulk of the cards, which quickly covered Myers’ dining room table.
“How many cards do you think are here?” one family member asked.
Harold wagered a conservative estimate.
“I would say about twelve hundred, thirteen hundred?” he replied.
When Smith told him the true number, Myer’s eyes lit up.
“Well this is a once in a lifetime thing, it’ll never happen again,” he reflected. “I’m going to bring a few of the neighbors in just to look at this.”
His wife Margaret summed it up in one word: Unbelievable.
“It’s overwhelming. I’ve been wanting to clean out the house and get rid of the clutter,” she said.
“To me it shows the enthusiasm of people in this country yet. Not everybody is down. They love this or they wouldn’t have done this.”
Margaret said she thinks so many people related to her husband’s story because of his service to his country. Harold credited the power of the world wide web.
“The boys put it on the internet and it’s all over the world,” he said.
U.S. Postal Worker Preshie Stirtzlinger said she’s never seen anything like it.
“He would get between 100 and 200 cards a day since about the middle of May,” she recalled. “Then all of a sudden, things changed this past Thursday. He got 300 on Thursday, 1,000 on Friday and it just kept going from there.”
Stirtzinger has to separate all the mail that comes in based on its final destination – a P.O. box or a regular mailbox. So she started counting the number of cards Harold got each day.
The birthday shenanigans dramatically increased the volume of mail coming into the post office.
“To put this in context, I would typically have about 45 inches of letters in a whole week, from Saturday to Friday,” she said. “From Saturday to Friday this past week, I've had well over 200 inches of letters.”
Stirtzlinger said she didn’t mind the extra work. In fact, she was so inspired by Myers’ story that she shared it on a Facebook group for postal workers. Based on the response, she believes about 100 USPS employees from across the country sent in a card.
“It has been humbling to be a part of,” Stirtzlinger said. “Just knowing that someone out there is sending a card to a complete stranger that they don’t even know, it just restores your faith in people in general.”
A life well-lived
Family members describe Harold as a glass-half-full type of guy who never met a stranger and wasn’t afraid of hard work.
He was born in Morrow County and grew up in Lexington on a family farm. He and his brother were both drafted into the Army during World War II.
Harold spent 11 months in England and 17 months in France, and left the Army as a staff sergeant. Then he returned home, where he met his wife Margaret in 1947 while working at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company.
Following the closure of Mansfield Tire in 1978, Harold worked as a salesman for G&L Supply Co. and Interstate Optical. He retired at age 90.
His son John said both Harold and his brother worked incredibly hard to take care of their families.
“He has never had a selfish bone in his body,” he said.
Margaret agreed.
“He’s always been a person with a lot of energy,” she said. “In all of our years of marriage, I never once heard him say ‘I don’t want to go to work.’ Jump out of bed, go to work, take care of his family.”
“He supported me, I supported him and God was at the head of all of it.”
Harold and Margaret still live independently at their home in Mansfield. Harold said his secret to a long life was his wife.
“She was looking over my shoulder all the time. Do this, do that, don’t do that,” he said with a smile.
“We’ve had our peaks and valleys, ups and downs,” he added. “It’s been a wonderful life. God’s looked over our shoulder.”