MANSFIELD -- When Jacqueline French competed in her first pageant in November, she was grateful she didn’t win the title of Miss Voluptuous Ohio.
French won the writing and volunteer service divisions of the November 2022 pageant, but because she didn't advance in the MVO pageant circuit, she was able to compete in a pageant more aligned with her cause.
“I just felt there was a reason I wasn’t supposed to win,” she said. “Which then brought me to something that means more to me because of everything I’ve gone through.”
French started pageantry to build more awareness and support for those affected by childhood cancer in honor of her son Sean McConathey, who died from pancreatic cancer at age 26.
Through connections she built at Miss Voluptuous Ohio, French heard about the Global United Pageant, a philanthropic program that encourages volunteer service and cancer awareness.
“Our pageant pairs with organizations from all over the world to give to those in need,” the website states. “This is why our crowns each hold a gold ribbon in them to represent Childhood Cancer Awareness.”
The Global United Pageant also asks delegates to perform community service with at least one event related to children’s oncology.
French, who works as a medical receptionist in Mansfield, regularly volunteers with Project Noelle and the Richland Outreach Center. She said her volunteer tasks often include gathering donations or helping organize community dinners.
“I’ve always volunteered because it was the way I was raised,” French said. “If we saw a need, we were raised to help out. I don’t do it for the recognition.”
The Elegant Ms. Ohio Global United titleholder has an Alex’s Lemonade Stand scheduled in Shreve for May 27. The money raised will benefit childhood cancer research, which is a large part of French’s advocacy.
“Only 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s budget is directed to childhood cancer,” she said. “They say it’s rare, but our children are our future and they deserve more than 4%.”
French will compete for the international title of Elegant Ms. Global United July 19 to 23 in Minneapolis. The contestants are judged based on an interview, personality, evening wear and a “country costume” representing an aspect of the contestant’s geographic region.
“Without giving too much away, my costume is themed with the state bird — the cardinal,” French said. “I’m looking forward to that and the evening wear in internationals.”
She said anyone who wants to help her fundraise travel costs or follow her journey can reach out to her on Facebook.