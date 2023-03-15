jacquelinefrench01.jpeg

Jacqueline French of Mansfield poses with her Elegant Ms. Ohio Global United sash in Smithville. The pageant raises money and awareness for people affected with childhood cancers.

MANSFIELD -- When Jacqueline French competed in her first pageant in November, she was grateful she didn’t win the title of Miss Voluptuous Ohio.

French won the writing and volunteer service divisions of the November 2022 pageant, but because she didn't advance in the MVO pageant circuit, she was able to compete in a pageant more aligned with her cause.

