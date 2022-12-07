Mansfield violist featured in 4-day Cleveland-area orchestra series Special to Richland Source Dec 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Colin Henley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Colin Henley, a Mansfield native, will be among the featured musicians at the Dec. 8 to 11 music series Festive Sounds from Bach to Strauss.Henley is a diversity fellow with CityMusic of Cleveland.He recently graduated with a master's degree in viola performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music. Henley was the winner of Baldwin Wallace University's 2020 Lauria Concerto competition.He has performed in master classes and workshops with premiere musicians including Robert Vernon, Masumi Per Rostad, Lynne Ramsey, Stanley Knopka, Mark Jackobs, Phillip Ying and Takako Masame.He is an avid chamber musician and teacher.CityMusic principal violist Jonathan Bagg will mentor Henley as he plays with the orchestra for the full season.The fellowship is designed to recruit early-career Black, Latino and Native American musicians to the CityMusic Orchestra.The programs include the following schedule:Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Temple Tifereth-Istrael, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, Ohio.Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 W. Clifton Blvd., Lakewood, Ohio.Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Shrine of St. Stanislaus, 3649 E. 65th St., Cleveland, Ohio.Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Federated Church of Chagrin Falls, 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Colin Henley Music Musician Jonathan Bagg Cleveland Citymusic Orchestra Federated Church Of Chagrin Falls Mansfield Trending Open Source: What’s up with the new traffic cameras in Ontario? Shelby attorney steps down from Richland County elections board, announces judicial candidacy Are young business owners outgrowing Richland County? Crestline sisters open Spot’s Rolling Bean Coffee Co. No place like a new home: Lexington christens new gym with rout of Clyde Kadiah Rachae Looney Former Mifflin Twp. fiscal officer issued fines for failing to pay taxes Be prepared to slow down on Washington South, Bunker Hill North roads Ohio attorney general's lawsuit against Google Search set for 2024 Richland County property transfers: 192 E. Main St. purchased for $1.2 million The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.