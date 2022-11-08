MANSFIELD — Residents are invited to honor America's military veterans during the Veterans Day parade on Friday.
The parade will include nearly 40 units, featuring multiple color guards, veterans, military personnel and first responders and the Richland County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. Bands from Mansfield Senior High School, Crestview High School and Clear Fork High School will be marching.
The Mansfield Veterans Day Parade will kick off at the intersection of Park Avenue West, Marion Avenue, Sturges Avenue and Bowman Street ("the 5-way light") at 10:30 a.m. The parade will proceed down Park Avenue West toward Central Park, where a program will follow at 11 a.m. at the gazebo.
In case of rain, the program will be at the AMVETS Post 26 at 1100 West Fourth Street.
This year's featured speaker and parade Marshall is Larry Moore of the Veterans Service Commission. Moore is also the secretary treasurer for the Richland County Joint Veterans Council.
Veterans Day has its roots in Armistice Day. The Allied Nations and Germany laid down their weapons on Nov. 11, 1918, bringing an end to the fighting of World War I. While the conflict didn't officially end until the Treaty of Versailles was signed seven months later, Americans chose to commemorate the anniversary of the armistice as the end of the war.
Armistice Day became a legal holiday dedicated to America's World War I veterans in 1938. In 1954, Congress amended prior legislation and changed the holiday to Veterans Day. Since then, Nov. 11 has been a day to honor veterans of all wars.