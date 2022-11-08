Veterans Day parade 2021
Buy Now

Members of the color guard march in the 2021 Veteran's Day parade.

MANSFIELD — Residents are invited to honor America's military veterans during the Veterans Day parade on Friday. 

The parade will include nearly 40 units, featuring multiple color guards, veterans, military personnel and first responders and the Richland County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. Bands from Mansfield Senior High School, Crestview High School and Clear Fork High School will be marching.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com