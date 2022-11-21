Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra Holiday Prelude

The Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra.

 Jeff Sprang

MANSFIELD -- The talented area youth who make up the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform their Holiday Prelude concert at the Renaissance Theatre under the direction of Stephen Domka on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

The concert will mark the first MSYO holiday concert since 2019.

Tags