MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra.
Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
You may recognize Jai from her multiple appearances performing across Ohio, including locally alongside the Red Ball Jets on the Brickyard stage.
“What an amazing honor for this small-town solo musician to be invited to share the stage with such a prestigious and accomplished conductor and musicians of this caliber. It truly humbles me,” Merina said.
Boyd is a jazz music staple in Mansfield that can be regularly seen playing solo or as a part of local jazz groups the Boyd Brown Project and the Mike Lorenz Trio.
Boyd, grew up watching his father perform as a Gospel singer and was influenced by R&B, soul, funk, and Gospel music as a young musician; later hip-hop and jazz also highly influenced his creativity in art.
Though coming from such a rich musical background, Boyd credits his deep love and appreciation for music to his children whose influence has made him the performer he is today.
“Since I was a little girl I have dreamt of performing with an orchestra,” Raff said. “I remember going to watch the symphony when I was in grade school. We would walk to the Ren and listen to music. It made me feel alive.”
The three local performers have a fantastic lineup of songs you’ll be ready to sing along to including hits by Etta James, Queen, Heart, Adele, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin.
This performance, conducted by Mansfield Symphony Orchestra Music Director Octavio Más-Orocas, will also include a few cinema favorites performed by the talented members of the Mansfield Symphony.
Audiences are certainly in for a treat at this one-night performance on Oct. 22 at 7:30 pm.
To purchase tickets to this exceptional performance, visit the Renaissance Theatre website, rentickets.org, or visit/call the box office at 419.522.2726, 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.