Mansfield Symphony & Orchestra to perform Wink Memorial concert on Nov. 12 Special to Richland Source Nov 4, 2022 MANSFIELD -- The Chancel Choir of The First Congregational Church along with Friends from The Mansfield Symphony Chorus, and orchestra will be performing a memorial concert to honor Dr. Richard Wink.Dr. Wink found his greatest professional joy from serving for 34 years as Chancel Choir Director at First Congregational Church.Over those years, this talented group of people from throughout the community came together to create inspiring sacred music, bringing beautiful harmony to anthems and major works.The members of this choir were very special to Dick and he counted its members among his dearest friends.Requiem For An Uncommon Man was commissioned by The First Congregational Church, Mansfield Ohio to celebrate the life and exceptional service of Dr. Wink.Wayne Fisher, a good friend of Dick's, and former organist at the Congregational wrote this beautiful requiem to honor his friend.The concert will be held Saturday Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church 640 Millsboro Rd. Mansfield Ohio. There will be a short organ recital performed by Wayne Fisher at 2:30 p.m.The concert is free to the public but a good will offering will be taken