MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Symphony Orchestra presents a Broadway collaboration with Artistic Director Michael Thomas and a cast of Renaissance Theatre performing artists as they present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert.

This finale to the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

