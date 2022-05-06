MANSFIELD -- In a masterful finale concert like no other, the Mansfield Symphony celebrates the season and honors the past on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. with “1001 Nights.”
The concert will feature the Mansfield Symphony Chorus and special guest vocalists, Heidi Kirschenheiter-Vega (soprano) and Andrew Potter (Bass), on both classic and innovative works that will catch the attention of all music-lovers.
"We are very excited to bring to all of you our 1001 Nights concert. The title is a direct reference to Scheherazade, one of the most exotic, sensual, and thrilling pieces of music ever written.
With virtuosic solos by our own concertmaster, Victor Beyens, and many other of our principal instruments, this piece is not only a thrilling way of telling a beautiful story but also a showcase of your incredible Mansfield Symphony” said Mansfield Symphony Conductor, Octavio Más-Arocas.
“Needless to say, we are so excited to be joined by the Mansfield Symphony Chorus, and even more excited to bring to you two talented vocal soloists, Andrew W. Potter, and Heidi Kirschenheiter-Vega. These incredible artists are in demand performing all over the country and we are very lucky to have them join us for this concert."
Local author and speaker, Mark Sebastian Jordan, will present a pre-concert symphony chat on the Renaissance Theatre bridge at 7:15 p.m. prior to the concert. During the symphony chat, Mark Sebastian Jordan presents knowledge of the conductors, pieces, and history that will be featured in the following concert that evening. Symphony chat presentations are free to the public.
The Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra will also be featured at the Renaissance Theatre that same weekend. Under the direction of Stephen Domka, MSYO will return to the Renaissance Theatre Stage to feature their Spring Concert. Sunday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m.
The Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra presents a spring concert featuring two concerto soloists. Samuel Prinz, Viola will perform the 1st Movement from Anton Hoffmeister’s Viola Concerto in Bb Major. Thomas Secrist, Violin will perform the 1st Movement from Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto in g minor.
Other selections performed by the MSYO include: “American West” by Tim Shackleton; “Alpha and Omega” by Soon Hee Newbold; Poet and Peasant Overture by Franz Von Suppe; and selections from “The Bartered Bride” by Bedrich Smetana.
“Our Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (MSYO) program has sacrificed many performing opportunities over the past two years so many of us are looking forward to seeing our students safely share their talent and passion for music on stage again,” said Maddie Penwell, Renaissance Director of Education, Community Engagement, and Symphony.
“Our kids in the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra are excited to return to the Renaissance Theater Stage for the first time in two years.” said MSYO Conductor, Stephen Domka. “The ambiance and beauty of the Renaissance Theatre makes it extra special for our kids to perform on such a historic stage that has and continues to promote the arts in Richland County”.
Tickets to Mansfield Symphony’s 1001 Nights and the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring Concert are available online at rentickets.org or by calling the box office at 419-522-2726. Tickets are also available at the door.