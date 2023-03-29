Easter Bake Sale

The Easter Bake Sale is an annual tradition at Mansfield St. Peter's Church.

MANSFIELD – Mansfield St. Peter's Parish will host its annual Easter Bake Sale on Tuesday, April 4, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, April 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is billed as one of the largest bake sales, with thousands of baked goods featuring traditional ethnic recipes and sweet treats.

