MANSFIELD -- Writer and director Effie James Jr., a Mansfield Senior graduate, believes the stories of today’s modern families deserve to be told through music and the performing arts.
His most recent production is entitled “The Family Matters,” a story about the diverse and eclectic Reynolds family and how they use faith, forgiveness and understanding to work through common problems that many families face in real life.
Brittany Schock and Carl Hunnell rehearse the play "The Family Matters."
The Family Matters 6
Family Matters Pic 8
Cast of The Family Matters
The cast of "The Family Matters" will be on stage at The Lincoln Theatre in Columbus on Sept. 16.
James, and what he calls an all-star cast of experienced performers, singers and musicians will be taking this show on the road.
After a stellar performance of the play in April of this year, the historic Lincoln Theatre in downtown Columbus came calling and gave them an opportunity for an encore performance in an authentic theater. The location has been the venue for many well-known stage plays, concerts and other musical events in central Ohio.
The primarily local cast includes a wide variety of personalities from recording artists, James Williams II and Jody Odom to experienced actors Martin “Najee” Rawls and Chantel Ross. Other cast members include vocalist Lisa Brown, Teana Sykes with local church pastors, Aaron Williams Jr (Maddox Memorial COGIC) and Mark Cobb (Providence Baptist Church).
Two of the performers, in addition to being experienced thespians, are Richland Source journalists Carl Hunnell and Brittany Schock. James’ wife Teresa brings gut-busting comic relief as the outspoken “Aunt Netta.”
James describes the project as a “Musical Stage Play” because the music and vocals play such a pivotal role in all the individual stories depicted in the play. Sidney Brown serves as Musical Director and his wife Lisa, daughters Charity, Chastity, Sidney and his sister Kimberly provide the outstanding background vocals that are the heartbeat of this production.
Although the story is being told a second time, audiences can expect a few minor changes in the story that enhance the singing, laughs and soul-stirring moments.
“The Family Matters” premiers Friday, Sept. 16. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater, 769 E. Long St. in downtown Columbus. Tickets are still available online by going to www.thefamilymatters.net and limited seats can be purchased on performance night at the door.
James is excited about the opportunity to expose the big city to some of Mansfield’s finest talent but also wants residents from Mansfield to make the short trip to the capital city for what promises to be a fun night and a memorable experience for all that attend.