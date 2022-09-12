Cast of The Family Matters

The cast of "The Family Matters" will be on stage at The Lincoln Theatre in Columbus on Sept. 16.

MANSFIELD -- Writer and director Effie James Jr., a Mansfield Senior graduate, believes the stories of today’s modern families deserve to be told through music and the performing arts.

His most recent production is entitled “The Family Matters,” a story about the diverse and eclectic Reynolds family and how they use faith, forgiveness and understanding to work through common problems that many families face in real life.

