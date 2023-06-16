MANSFIELD – Mansfield Sailing Club is celebrating it’s 70th anniversary this year.
The club was formed by eight Lightning class skippers who got together shortly after Clearfork Reservoir was created.
The last of the original founders, and the club’s first commodore, David Upham passed away in 2012 at the age of 90. The other founding skippers were Woodburn Armstrong, August H. Grotegut, Mabel Huston, C.P. Siegenthaler, Eugene Smart, Glenn Macy, and Harry B. Wilson.
Today, Mansfield Sailing Club comprises its Lightning and Flying Scot fleets and a number of different small cruising sailboats. Club racing takes place on Wednesday evenings and Sundays.
Visitors are welcome and club skippers are always pleased to take newcomers for a sail. The club will host an open house on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone wishing to try sailing. Hot dogs and drinks will also be available.
A sailing school will be held in July/August, further details of which can be had by contacting the club’s sailing Instructor, Greg Morris at 740-390-9399.
This year, in addition to its regular racing program, the club will hold its 28th Bare Bones Regatta for Lightning class boats in September.
The Mansfield Sailing Club is located near the intersection of Ohio Route 97 and Gass Road, where boaters and visitors can enjoy the club’s docks, shelter, picnic areas, and restrooms.
The docks and their moorings may only be used by club members, though remaining facilities are open to the general public.