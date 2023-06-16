Mansfield sailing club

Vessels were turned downwind in this scene from the 23rd annual Bare Bones Regatta earlier this month at Clearfork Reservoir.

MANSFIELD – Mansfield Sailing Club is celebrating it’s 70th anniversary this year.

The club was formed by eight Lightning class skippers who got together shortly after Clearfork Reservoir was created.

