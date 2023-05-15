greekfest2023

Volunteers for Mansfield's annual Greek Festival prepare Baklava and Dolmathes on May 8. Much of the food is started in advance of the festival so organizers have enough to sell everyone.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The smells of fresh dough, honey and nuts wafted simultaneously through homes in Mansfield.

Members of the Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church were all cooking Loukoumades (Greek honey doughnuts) on May 20, 2022 after selling out at Mansfield’s annual Greek Festival last year.

2023 Greek Festival preparation

Dimitra Aivaliotis

Dimitra Aivaliotis

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.