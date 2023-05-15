MANSFIELD — The smells of fresh dough, honey and nuts wafted simultaneously through homes in Mansfield.
Members of the Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church were all cooking Loukoumades (Greek honey doughnuts) on May 20, 2022 after selling out at Mansfield’s annual Greek Festival last year.
The 2022 Greek Festival was the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so festival chair Christina Aivaliotis said visitors came with pent-up demand for treats and gyros.
“We ran out of food last year because everyone was waiting for it,” she said. “So this year, we’re trying to double up on everything so everyone who comes can get a taste of it all.”
Before May 19, church volunteers plan to prepare thousands of baklava pieces and cookies, Greek meatballs, chicken, gyros, salads, pastries and coffee — all freshly made from scratch.
The Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church has been at its West 3rd Street location since 1975 and started the Greek Festival as a fundraiser in 1981.
“It’s been a community staple for so long, and the Mansfield community is so supportive,” Aivaliotis said. “It really helps keep the church alive, this is how we fundraise and support ourselves.”
The festival is scheduled for May 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The church is located at 265 W. 3rd St.
Volunteers have also prepared nut-free treats for people with allergies. The festival will include cultural food and drinks for sale, dancing, singing and tours of the church.
“We’ll have our dance groups here and we want people to join us, even if you don’t know how to dance,” Aivaliotis said. "And we'll have live music again."
Multiple church volunteers prepare food in the weeks leading up to the Greek Festival. About eight women began making baklava and Dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves) on May 8.
Angela Ghessouras, a church member and co-founder of Athens Greek Restaurant, said she couldn’t pick her favorite part of the Greek Festival.
“The dancing, the music, the atmosphere — it all goes together,” she said.
Dimitra Aivaliotis, church member and Christina’s mother, said people travel from across Ohio for Mansfield’s Greek Festival
“It’s a great community party,” she said. “After all, Greeks invented celebrations.”
Admission price to the festival is $1 at the church’s outdoor tent for adults and free for children 12 and under.
All food and drinks are sold separately. The planned menu includes Dolmathes, Gyros, Pastichio, chicken, Meatballs, green beans, rice, Greek salad, Spanakopita, Loukoumathes, Greek Coffee and assorted beverages and pastries.
More information and photos can be found on the Festival's Facebook page.