parkave

Bill Burge poses with his coworker Jeff Miller, both Maple City Ice delivery drivers, on the Clydesdales wagon Aug. 27 in Amherst. Burge and Miller have both been in the beer industry for more than 30 years.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- In a 12-hour day, Mansfield's Bill Burge drives from Norwalk to Amherst and Oberlin, making beer deliveries to local bars and grocery stores. Bar owners welcome him with the name “Bill the Bud Man.”

Each day’s drive includes different stops, but Burge said he usually visits 10-20 locations on his delivery routes and carries the beer cases himself. 

Budweiser Clydesdales Amherst Parade

1 of 12

Tags

Load comments