Eric Schaaf of the Mansfield Police Department grills poblano peppers as part of a cooking demonstration at the North End Farmer's Market.

MANSFIELD – Eric Schaaf didn’t realize dicing red onions would be part of his job as a police officer.

“This was not in my contract,” Schaaf joked as he slid the knife up and down over the fresh, locally-grown produce.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com