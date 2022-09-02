MANSFIELD – Eric Schaaf didn’t realize dicing red onions would be part of his job as a police officer.
“This was not in my contract,” Schaaf joked as he slid the knife up and down over the fresh, locally-grown produce.
Schaaf represented the Mansfield Police Department Thursday as the featured chef at the North End Farmer's Market.
"I love having the officials there," said Mona Kneuss, teaching garden coordinator at the North End Community Improvement Collaborative. "I think just being in the community and the community being able to see them in a different light is a great way for us to connect."
Schaaf made corn salsa, salsa verde and pico de Gallo. His "sous chefs," assistant chief Jason Bammann and lieutenant Jason Gearhart, stood nearby peeling onions and husking corn.
Shoppers milled around, asking questions and chatting with the officers.
“The corn salsa recipe was because I got tired of driving to Chipotle every other day,” Schaaf said.
To make the salsa, Schaaf diced two small red onions and hardboiled about a dozen ears of corn for a minute and a half. Next, he grilled four poblano peppers until the skin on each side was black, then removed the peppers, covered them and let them steam for few minutes.
After the peppers steamed, he peeled the skin off, diced them up and mixed them in with the onions, corn, chopped cilantro and a little bit of salt.
Schaaf said his pico de gallo recipe was similar to what you’d find at any Mexican restaurant in town. He selected Roma tomatoes to pair with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro and salt.
"I like Romas because they have a thick fleshy walls instead that really juicy center," he explained.
Schaaf's salsa verde, or “green salsa,” was inspired by a local restaurant, Tacos and Margaritas.
“I've drug every policeman in the department there and now it’s our favorite spot,” he said.
“Gigi makes the best green salsa ever. I come nowhere near close enough to it, but I make my own for my house now because I love it so much.”
Schaaf used about 15 tomatillos and mixed in some avocado to cut down the heat of the Serrano peppers.
"If you want it to just add a little bit of heat to this, maybe use two or three Serranos. I have about eight here so it should be fairly spicy," he said.
“That's the nice thing about making it yourself with all these fresh ingredients. You literally control exactly what you're gonna put in your body, exactly what it tastes like. Everything's to your preference.”
Schaaf, an eight-year veteran of the department, is known for bringing in homemade food for his fellow second-shift officers.
“He is a phenomenal cook, baker, all of the above,” Bammann said.
The North End Farmer's Market market takes place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., June through September, on the NECIC Urban Farm at 311 Bowman Street.
The cooking demonstrations, sponsored by the Idea Works, were added to the market this year. Each week, a featured chef prepares a tasty dish onsite using products purchased onsite.
Kneuss said chefs are encouraged to pick recipes that are healthy, easy and quick to make.
"NECIC came to us last year with the ask to do cooking demos to show shoppers how to prepare the produce being sold at the market," said Korinna Goettel, executive director of Idea Works.
"It encourages people to taste veggies in ways they've never tried and many times it's the first time they've even tasted the vegetable."
Kneuss said the educational aspect of the market fits perfectly with NECIC's goal of improving community health.
"I think it's a huge asset," she said. "This is another way for us to reach out there and say 'It's not hard to eat healthier.' "
Staff reporter focused on education and features.
