Mansfield weekend

Vintage aircraft, vintage cars and a Final Fridays concert are all on tap for Mansfield on Aug. 26-28. (Submitted photos)

MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend.

If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"