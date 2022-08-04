MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend.
If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28.
Destination Mansfield-Richland County has helped take the lead in marketing what it's dubbed the "Fantastic Final Friday Weekend," which includes an air show at Mansfield Lahm Airport, the Final Friday Concert Series and a downtown classic car Cruise-In.
"These were all great, independent events that that just happened to all come together on the same weekend," said Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield.
"The Final Friday event was on the calendar forever. They moved the vintage air event to the end of August and the cruise-in got cranked up at the same time," he said.
"That's what we do (at Destination Mansfield). We helped come up with a theme for the weekend and started getting the word out," Tasseff said.
He said didn't know the possible economic impact of the trio of events all occurring so close together.
"Our role in this is to take all of the events, help to connect the dots and highlight Mansfield," he said.
He said the combination of old aircraft, old cars and country music will likely appeal to area residents.
"This is a pretty unique demographic," he said. "It's an older demographic that is interested in all of these things."
Here is a look at the weekend schedule:
Final Fridays Concert in the Brickyard, Aug. 26
Music takes center stage Friday, Aug. 26, when the Final Friday Concert Series takes place in the historic Carrousel District, an event that attracts thousands of guests to the free event.
An all-country line-up includes Jose Sanchez, Tom’s Kitchen Table and County Line, who take the Brickyard stage at 5:30 p.m. to start the night.
Guests often bring their own chairs to this outdoor arts and cultural venue, which includes craft beer and food trucks.
Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport Day, Aug. 27
The first of what’s expected to be an annual event in Mansfield will show off the area’s updated Mansfield Lahm Airport on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Designed to spark an interest in aviation among young people, free Young Eagles Flights are offered to youngsters age 8 to 13 who’ve never been on a plane, starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration for these limited flights is recommended and opens at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at yeday.org.
A food truck rally will host nearly a dozen different offerings, while the special KidsZone bounce houses and interactive inflatables are staffed by members of the Civil Air Patrol. An area showcasing the businesses of Mansfield Lahm Airport will introduce all that’s new at the airport.
Aviation fun actually begins Aug. 24 to 28 when the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation fly into the airport as the AirPower History Tour brings five of the era’s most important aircraft the main terminal ramp.
The tour is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and access is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11-17 and free for kids age 10 and under. Details and tickets are found at airpowersquadron.org/mansfield-ohio.
Presented by the Commemorative Air Force, the tour gives visitors the opportunity to view aircraft up close and to tour B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft aren’t flying.
The CAF is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to honoring American military aviation history by keeping the aircraft flying and through exhibition and remembrance.
A highlight is a ride aboard any of five iconic 1930s-1940s aircraft. Advance reservations are recommended, with 20- and 40-minute ride prices ranging from $299-$3,700/person.
Rides are available in the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi;” B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil;” T-6 Texan; PT-13 Stearman; and P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter.”
Ride schedules and booking is available online at airpowersquadron.org/book.
Heart of the City Cruise-In, Aug. 27
The 25th anniversary Heart of the City Cruise-In rolls into downtown Saturday, Aug. 27, at noon and runs through 8 p.m.
One of the state’s largest car shows, the event features antique cars, trucks, and vans, competitions with trophies, show favorites, a 50/50 raffle, live music and food.
Held rain or shine, hundreds of cars will be participate, including vehicles like a 1920s Model T, a 1933 Plymouth PD Coupe, a 1965 Ford Shelby GT350, a 1964 Chevy Corvair Rampside, a 1920s Packard Roaster and a 1957 Chevy 210.
Live entertainment will have some of the same vintage flare. Scheduled performers include The Cyrkle and members of two of Mansfield's own 1960s bands, The Ohio Express and Music Explosion, and Departure, a Journey cover band.
Anyone who wants to show off their ride can register at the show at 9 a.m. for $15.
Complete visitor information, lodging details and free visitor guides are available at destinationmansfield.com.