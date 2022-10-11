MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum.
The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
Community parks have been found to create safe and beautiful spaces for community members to meet and interact and can greatly reduce an area’s level of violence and crime.
Parks are also good for the local economy, as they can increase nearby property values up to 20% and attract visitors from all over. Overall, creating the only public-use park in downtown Mansfield will provide a safe and entertaining space for all visiting families.
As Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
Over the years, the Optimist Club has formed many relationships with other businesses and non-profits in the community to strengthen their efforts to support the youth of the Mansfield area.
This year, the Mansfield Optimist Club will be celebrating its 100th year anniversary and seeks to raise $100,000 in donations to further their participation in benefitting the community by:
-- Continuing collaboration with Buckeye Imagination Museum to provide an ADA accessible children’s park in downtown Mansfield.
-- Providing larger scholarship sums to students seeking financial aid for college.
-- Increasing the number of children served by Adopt-A-Child and other Optimist Club programs.
-- Increasing the overall support given towards the community youth.
With your help, the Mansfield Optimist Club can provide this park and benefit the community on multiple fronts.
By building a park in this specific location, the Optimist Club will be connecting this area of the city with the rest of downtown Mansfield, providing future economic growth while simultaneously strengthening the foundation of this community for future generations.
Collaboration on this project will help Mansfield Optimist Club to make this celebration of 100 years of service an extraordinary event for all the community to enjoy for the many years to come.
If there are any further questions regarding this project, contact Kevin Zehe at: medohiosrv@gmail.com.
About the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club
In October of 1923, the Mansfield Optimist Club was created with a mission of “providing hope and positive vision and bringing out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.” Over the years, the Optimist Club has contributed to the community through their support of many youth-based programs, including Adopt-A-Child, Coats for Kids, various student essay contests, college scholarship opportunities, Miss Ohio Pageants, and many more.