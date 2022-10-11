Park beside Buckeye Imagination Museum

The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club is planning to construct a park at the Buckeye Imagination Museum in downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum.

The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.

Tags