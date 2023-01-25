Slide at Buckeye Imagination Museum

A child enjoys a mini-slide at the Buckeye Imagination Museum.

 Buckeye Imagination Museum

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club is celebrating its 100 years of service in Mansfield on Feb. 2, an International Optimist Day.

The public is invited to come and enjoy a fun-filled day at Buckeye Imagination Museum. The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club has partnered with Buckeye Imagination Museum to provide free admission to the first 300 participating children (ages 2-10) and their accompanying adults. Events will include face painting and two free rides at the Richland Carrousel Park per child, expiring on April 17.

child dentist chair

A trip to the dentist chair is part of an exhibit at the Buckeye Imagination Museum.
Kangaroo at Buckeye Imagination Museum

This toddler is enjoying an exhibit at the Buckeye Imagination Museum.

