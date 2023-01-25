MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club is celebrating its 100 years of service in Mansfield on Feb. 2, an International Optimist Day.
The public is invited to come and enjoy a fun-filled day at Buckeye Imagination Museum. The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club has partnered with Buckeye Imagination Museum to provide free admission to the first 300 participating children (ages 2-10) and their accompanying adults. Events will include face painting and two free rides at the Richland Carrousel Park per child, expiring on April 17.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to play and experience the wonders of childhood," said Fred Boll, Executive Director of Buckeye Imagination Museum. "The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club is known for their service to the community’s youth, so we are honored to be participating in this event to show our appreciation of its members.
"In addition to the first 300 youth getting free admission, our organization has decided to match this donation with the accompanying adults of these children having free admission.”
The Buckeye Imagination Museum will have extended hours until 7 p.m. that day.
The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club is a local service organization that provides service to the youth of the community. The goals of this club are to develop optimism into a life philosophy, to promote an interest in good government and respect for the law, and most importantly, to aid and encourage the development of all youth in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of one’s community, one’s country, and the world.
Organized on Oct. 16, 1923, the Mansfield Optimist Club hopes to begin to celebrate their 100th anniversary in a big way on Optimist Day.
“We are happy to have provided our service to this community for the past 100 years, and look forward to new opportunities in aiding the youth in the future,” Club member Kevin Zehe said.
International Optimist Day is a world event celebrated on the first Thursday of February. On this holiday, everyone is encouraged to be an optimist and to support their local Optimist Club and its members for their year-round efforts of bettering the youth and the community.
All active Optimist Clubs will be celebrating and promoting their efforts to bring awareness of them making a difference towards the youth of their communities.
The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club will be celebrating this holiday through partnering with Buckeye Imagination Museum to provide free access to the museum for the first 300 participating children (aged 2-10) and their accompanying parents. This includes an all-day entry at Buckeye Imagination Museum, which will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. face painting, and two free rides per child at the Richland Carrousel Park.
So join in on the celebration of Optimist Day at Buckeye Imagination Museum to enjoy these activities.