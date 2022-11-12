Noon Optimist Club groundbreaking for park

Thursday was the groundbreaking for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club's park in the Imagination District.

MANSFIELD -- Thursday was a historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club.

The groundbreaking of the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum, is the club’s tribute to the community as a “Friend of Youth” by providing a green space for the youth of Mansfield, Ohio.

