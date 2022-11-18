chawa01.jpg

Charles Williams Jr. performs music from his new album, "Vessel," at IdeaWorks in Mansfield. Vessel releases digitally Nov. 18.

MANSFIELD — Though his first nationally-released album hit digital platforms Friday, Charles Williams Jr. isn’t hoping for fame.

He said he wants to inspire and encourage whoever listens to his album.

chawa02.jpg
chawa03.jpg

Attendees of Charles Williams Jr.'s release party Nov. 12
chawaalbum.jpg

Art by Gabi Olivares, album by Chawa Music

