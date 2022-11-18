MANSFIELD — Though his first nationally-released album hit digital platforms Friday, Charles Williams Jr. isn’t hoping for fame.
He said he wants to inspire and encourage whoever listens to his album.
MANSFIELD — Though his first nationally-released album hit digital platforms Friday, Charles Williams Jr. isn’t hoping for fame.
He said he wants to inspire and encourage whoever listens to his album.
“This isn’t for fame and gain, I just want to take the message to whatever level that God wants,” Williams said.
“Vessel” includes seven songs that Williams wrote to inspire and uplift others. He writes rap and R&B lyrics for himself and other artists.
Williams lives in Columbus and releases music under the name Chawa Music. He recently signed with the Christian hip-hop label Real Music Records, based in Columbus.
Williams hosted his album release party in Mansfield Nov. 12 for more than 50 attendees.
“With this being my first project in two or three years, I just wanted to come back home and share it with my family first,” he said.
Williams graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 2007 and moved to Columbus a few years ago. Though he has been writing music and playing drums since he was 16, he said he didn’t start to seriously pursue music as a career until his late 20s.
Williams has released extended plays and singles, but this is his first nationally-released album. He said all of the songs are aimed at inspiring other people to focus on serving and listening to God wherever they find themselves.
“The name ‘Vessel’ came to me because when you think about the vessels in your body, they are all there for a purpose,” Williams said. “For me, being a vessel for the Kingdom is the highest purpose.”
Real Music Records CEO Mark Grevious, who releases music under the name Prophocey, said he met Williams at a nonprofit music event and started talking about his goals as an artist.
“All of our artists, we have the same foundation but some have different goals,” Grevious said. “Some want to put music out nationally, some as big as globally.”
Williams is the newest artist on Real Music Records. Grevious said he plans to take Williams on tour with the label next year.
“That’s a big dream,” Williams said. “I just want to do my job, and whatever God wants me to do, wherever he needs me to go, I am willing to do that.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Spotlighting the local music scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.