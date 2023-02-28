NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremiah Banks, a Mansfield native, was recognized as Senior Sailor of the Quarter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Feb. 13.
Senior Sailor of the Quarter is an accolade given to an exemplary sailor, selected by a board of senior enlisted out of multiple competitive entries, for their accomplishments. Banks’ selection for this honor shows that he proudly represents the “Spirit of Freedom,” the ship’s nickname.
“So far, my proudest accomplishment in the Navy has been making rank (promoting)," said Banks, who has served in the Navy for over 11 years. "This helps me fight for my sailors to do the same."
Banks is a 2008 graduate of Mansfield Senior High.
Aircraft carriers, such as USS George Washington, project power and presence worldwide by serving as the cornerstone of a Carrier Strike Group and launching and landing various types of aircraft.
George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades and modernization.
USS George Washington is named after the first President of the United States.
The ship’s motto is “First in War, First in Peace.”