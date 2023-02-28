Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremiah Banks

Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremiah Banks

 MC3 David C. Fines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremiah Banks, a Mansfield native, was recognized as Senior Sailor of the Quarter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Feb. 13.

Senior Sailor of the Quarter is an accolade given to an exemplary sailor, selected by a board of senior enlisted out of multiple competitive entries, for their accomplishments. Banks’ selection for this honor shows that he proudly represents the “Spirit of Freedom,” the ship’s nickname.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.