jonyoung

Jon Young holds an award he earned for 50 years of membership in the Mansfield Rotary Club. Between his multiple community service organizations, Young has collected 200 years of concurrent service in the Mansfield area.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Retired businessman Jon Young was encouraged by his former boss to join the Mansfield Rotary Club to network with other community members.

His membership and service were inspired by more than his work, however. The 1954 Mansfield Senior High School graduate had a daughter, Toni Young, who had ALS and used a wheelchair her whole life.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.