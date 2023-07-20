hardemanheadshot.jpg

DeAnna Hardeman grew up in Mansfield and now lives in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She earned the Ms. Ohio America's United States crown in February.

 DeAnna Hardeman, Photo Provided

MANSFIELD -- DeAnna Hardeman’s family members taught her from an early age that everyone has a purpose.

“My great aunt was like the matriarch of our family, and she always told me to wake up every day thinking about your purpose and to give back to the community,” Hardeman said. “Because you never know when you’ll need help from someone.”

deannahardeman.jpeg

DeAnna Hardeman at the Area Agency on Aging’s senior spring extravaganza

