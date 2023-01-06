MANSFIELD — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Mansfield Unit #3190 held an election of officers on Saturday November 19, 2023.
Mr. Leonard Dillion was reelected President and will serve in this capacity along with the other successful candidates until December 2025. Other successful candidates were:
Mr. Dennis Baker, First Vice President
Mr. Artise Anderson, Second Vice President
Ms. Carla James, Secretary
Mrs. Terri Winnick, Assistant Secretary
Ms. Antoinette Daley, Treasurer
Mr. Robert Westerfield, Assistant Treasurer
In addition, Mr. Winston Greene, Mrs. Betty Palmer-Harris, Ms. Ginger Long, Mrs. Christa Harris and Mrs. Anne Rhodes were selected to serve on the Executive Committee as at-large members.
At the annual December meeting, the general membership voted to approve goals for the unit. Bringing new members to the group was one of the paramount objectives identified by the members present. Developing programs to reach out to veterans as well as incarcerated individuals, aggressively engaging youth, “getting into good trouble” by being vocal on key issues in the community, expansion of the prison project and active participation in local government meetings and launching a new website are a few other key goals approved for the unit. The unit hopes to build on the successes that they have achieved during President Dillon's first term.
NAACP unit #3190 holds monthly membership meetings on the third Monday of each month, Executive Committee meetings are at 5:30 p.m. and General Membership Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. Community members interested in attending should check the unit's Facebook page for information on the upcoming meetings. All community members are invited to come and see what this stalwart, interracial civil rights group is all about. Help us as we strive to improve our community by ensuring hope and justice for all.