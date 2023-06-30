MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Music Fest is back for another spectacular weekend of live music and unforgettable experiences on Aug. 18-19 at Snow Trails.
This year, MMF announced significant changes that will enhance the overall festival atmosphere.
With both stages now positioned outdoors, attendees will revel in the sights and sounds of the Richland Source Stage and the Henry Screen Printing Stage.
Moreover, each night will culminate with an after party in the Snow Trails lodge, featuring high-energy performances by NEWERACAM on Friday and The Afrxnts on Saturday.
Since its inception in 2009, MMF has undergone a remarkable evolution, capturing the spirit and diversity of the Mansfield music scene. Initially hosted in a humble field behind a local drummer's house, the festival grew, eventually finding its home at Snow Trails, nestled against the backdrop of Mount Mansfield.
MMF has also expanded its reach beyond Mansfield, attracting talented bands from all over Ohio and even featuring ExitWounds from Indiana in this year's lineup.
"We wanted to create a unique experience that celebrates our local talent while embracing a broader musical community," said Austin Moore, the festival's organizer.
"MMF has come a long way from its backyard origins, and we are excited to introduce national acts in the future to continue our growth."
What sets MMF apart is not just its remarkable journey but also the vibrant atmosphere it fosters. The festival's outdoor setting offers a one-of-a-kind backdrop, with the majestic Mt. Mansfield and the historic Snow Trails lodge adding to the charm.
With 97% of the bands hailing from the state of Ohio, MMF also stands out as a unique celebration of the Ohio music.
Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Akron/Canton, Youngstown and of course, the Mansfield area will all be represented.
While Moore is excited about regional bands coming into town, particularly Cincinnati natives Vacation, he recognizes that the two-day fest's heart and soul is Mansfield area music.
"MMF is entirely put on
by the people of Mansfield, for the people of Mansfield," Moore said. "For a city the size of Mansfield we have a great and diverse music scene. I love our music scene and the people that are in bands, book shows, support bands and attend shows. We truly have something special here and this is what I can do to give back to the city that I love."
This diverse lineup showcases the richness and versatility of the area's music, making MMF a truly unparalleled event for not only music enthusiasts, but also proud residents of Mansfield.
Local bands performing at MMF include Divebomb, NEWERACAM, The Afrxnts, 7th Advent Unicorn, The Touch, Dutch Oven, The Gerds, Ill Will, Sink the Ship, Birds Cage, Under Substance, Oddepoxy, Vaundoom and Middling.
With the scorching August weather, the lodge will provide a welcome respite, offering a cool place to relax, grab a beer, and enjoy the art vendors on display. Foodies will be delighted with the presence of Deja Food and Molten Grilled Cheese food trucks, serving up delectable treats throughout the event.
MMF extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who have made this event possible: Snow Trails, Phoenix Brewery, Richland Source, Superior Beverage (Coors), Kirsch Properties, Shag-A-Lees, Emperor Cabinets, Henry Screen Printing, and Acathla Clothing.
Moore also recognizes the tireless efforts of the entire MMF team and the invaluable support from Snow Trails staff, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
"I would like to thank everyone that is involved behind the scene as well: Zac Hiser, Adam Fox, Maggie Allred, Kyle Brackenbury, Tom Hirst, Mahoney, Jacob & Jillian Henry, Colton Ulery, Trevor Kirsch, Shawn Feller, Dave Carto, Andy Crislip and the rest of the Snow Trails staff that make this event possible," Moore said.
To secure your place at this extraordinary event, it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance via Eventbrite. However, tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate. Day 1 tickets are $25, day 2 are $35 or a weekend pass can be purchased for $50.
For more information about Mansfield Music Fest, including the complete lineup and schedule, visit the Eventbrite page here or follow them on Facebook.
