Under Substance at Mansfield Music Fest

Under Substance performs at Mansfield Music Fest in 2022. 

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Music Fest is back for another spectacular weekend of live music and unforgettable experiences on Aug. 18-19 at Snow Trails.

This year, MMF announced significant changes that will enhance the overall festival atmosphere.

Mansfield Music Fest flyer -- 2023

Friday (Day 1) is a showcase of punk and hardcore bands, while Saturday (Day 2) will feature mixed genres from rock to hip-hop to pop-punk and more.

Day 1 tickets are on sale for $25, day 2 tickets are $35 or you can purchase a weekend pass for $50. Click here to get tickets.
Mansfield Music Fest Vendors - 2023

The list of vendors that will be in attendance at Mansfield Music Fest.